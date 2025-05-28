bsw

BiswapBSW

Live Biswap price updates and the latest Biswap news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0309

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Biswap price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $23.67M. The table above accurately updates our BSW price in real time. The price of BSW is up 1.25% since last hour, down -3.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.83M. BSW has a circulating supply of 498.98M coins and a max supply of 576.90M BSW.

Biswap Stats

What is the market cap of Biswap?

The current market cap of Biswap is $15.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Biswap?

Currently, 765.89M of BSW were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $23.67M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.00%.

What is the current price of Biswap?

The price of 1 Biswap currently costs $0.03.

How many Biswap are there?

The current circulating supply of Biswap is 498.98M. This is the total amount of BSW that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Biswap?

Biswap (BSW) currently ranks 1344 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.42M

-3.00 %

Market Cap Rank

#1344

24H Volume

$ 23.67M

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

latest Biswap news