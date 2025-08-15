btck

$115,400

$0

(0%)

24h low

$115,342.00

24h high

$116,910.00

The live Bitcoin on Katana price today is $115,400.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $215.43K. The table above accurately updates our BTCK price in real time. The price of BTCK is down -0.02% since last hour, down -0.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.79M. BTCK has a circulating supply of 336.14 coins and a max supply of 336.14 BTCK.

Bitcoin on Katana Stats

What is the market cap of Bitcoin on Katana?

The current market cap of Bitcoin on Katana is $38.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bitcoin on Katana?

Currently, 1.87 of BTCK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $215.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.46%.

What is the current price of Bitcoin on Katana?

The price of 1 Bitcoin on Katana currently costs $115,400.00.

How many Bitcoin on Katana are there?

The current circulating supply of Bitcoin on Katana is 336.14. This is the total amount of BTCK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bitcoin on Katana?

Bitcoin on Katana (BTCK) currently ranks 923 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 38.79M

-0.46 %

Market Cap Rank

#923

24H Volume

$ 215.43K

Circulating Supply

340

