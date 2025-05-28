btcmt

MintoBTCMT

Live Minto price updates and the latest Minto news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.871

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.79

24h high

$0.99

VS
USD
BTC

The live Minto price today is $0.87 with a 24-hour trading volume of $129.62K. The table above accurately updates our BTCMT price in real time. The price of BTCMT is up 7.11% since last hour, up 6.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.06M. BTCMT has a circulating supply of 5.64M coins and a max supply of 10.40M BTCMT.

Minto Stats

What is the market cap of Minto?

The current market cap of Minto is $5.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Minto?

Currently, 148.77K of BTCMT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $129.62K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.61%.

What is the current price of Minto?

The price of 1 Minto currently costs $0.87.

How many Minto are there?

The current circulating supply of Minto is 5.64M. This is the total amount of BTCMT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Minto?

Minto (BTCMT) currently ranks 1727 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.61M

6.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#1727

24H Volume

$ 129.62K

Circulating Supply

5,600,000

latest Minto news