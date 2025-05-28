btcusd

Bitcoin USD (BTCFi)BTCUSD

Live Bitcoin USD (BTCFi) price updates and the latest Bitcoin USD (BTCFi) news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.999

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.98

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bitcoin USD (BTCFi) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $112.70K. The table above accurately updates our BTCUSD price in real time. The price of BTCUSD is down -0.00% since last hour, up 1.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.50M. BTCUSD has a circulating supply of 8.51M coins and a max supply of 8.51M BTCUSD.

Bitcoin USD (BTCFi) Stats

What is the market cap of Bitcoin USD (BTCFi)?

The current market cap of Bitcoin USD (BTCFi) is $8.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bitcoin USD (BTCFi)?

Currently, 112.79K of BTCUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $112.70K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.45%.

What is the current price of Bitcoin USD (BTCFi)?

The price of 1 Bitcoin USD (BTCFi) currently costs $1.00.

How many Bitcoin USD (BTCFi) are there?

The current circulating supply of Bitcoin USD (BTCFi) is 8.51M. This is the total amount of BTCUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bitcoin USD (BTCFi)?

Bitcoin USD (BTCFi) (BTCUSD) currently ranks 1714 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.50M

1.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#1714

24H Volume

$ 112.70K

Circulating Supply

8,500,000

latest Bitcoin USD (BTCFi) news