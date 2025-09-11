Bitcoin GoldBTG
Live Bitcoin Gold price updates and the latest Bitcoin Gold news.
$0.736
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.56
24h high
$0.90
The live Bitcoin Gold price today is $0.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $66.34K. The table above accurately updates our BTG price in real time. The price of BTG is up 6.75% since last hour, up 17.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.89M. BTG has a circulating supply of 17.51M coins and a max supply of 17.51M BTG.
Bitcoin Gold Stats
What is the market cap of Bitcoin Gold?
The current market cap of Bitcoin Gold is $12.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Bitcoin Gold?
Currently, 90.12K of BTG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $66.34K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 17.92%.
What is the current price of Bitcoin Gold?
The price of 1 Bitcoin Gold currently costs $0.74.
How many Bitcoin Gold are there?
The current circulating supply of Bitcoin Gold is 17.51M. This is the total amount of BTG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Bitcoin Gold?
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) currently ranks 1672 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 12.46M
17.92 %
#1672
$ 66.34K
18,000,000
Figure, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has emerged as a leader in onchain RWAs, with ~$17.5B publicly tokenized. The platform’s ecosystem volume is growing ~40% YoY as it expands beyond HELOCs into student loans, DSCR loans, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, and more. Operationally, Figure cuts average loan production cost by ~93% and compresses median funding time from ~42 days to ~10, creating a durable speed-and-cost advantage.
Tokenized private equity platforms like PreStocks and Ventuals could democratize access to the $175B private equity secondary market by expanding participation from roughly 13 million accredited investors to over 100 million retail investors through blockchain-based trading infrastructure. However, both platforms represent high-risk ventures betting on unvalidated market demand, where technological capability has matured but regulatory clarity and sustainable liquidity remain unproven.
