The live Bitrue Coin price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.02M. The table above accurately updates our BTR price in real time. The price of BTR is down -0.71% since last hour, down -0.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $27.90M. BTR has a circulating supply of 347.04M coins and a max supply of 801.31M BTR.

Bitrue Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Bitrue Coin?

The current market cap of Bitrue Coin is $12.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bitrue Coin?

Currently, 29.20M of BTR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.02M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.22%.

What is the current price of Bitrue Coin?

The price of 1 Bitrue Coin currently costs $0.03.

How many Bitrue Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Bitrue Coin is 347.04M. This is the total amount of BTR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bitrue Coin?

Bitrue Coin (BTR) currently ranks 1495 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 12.08M

-0.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#1495

24H Volume

$ 1.02M

Circulating Supply

350,000,000

