The live Braintrust price today is $2.63 with a 24-hour trading volume of $177.34K. The table above accurately updates our BTRST price in real time. BTRST has a circulating supply of 90.40M coins and a max supply of 250.00M BTRST.
about Braintrust
What is Braintrust?
Braintrust Stats
What is the market cap of Braintrust?
The current market cap of Braintrust is $237.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Braintrust?
Currently, 67.41K of BTRST were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $177.34K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.30%.
What is the current price of Braintrust?
The price of 1 Braintrust currently costs $2.63.
How many Braintrust are there?
The current circulating supply of Braintrust is 90.40M. This is the total amount of BTRST that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Braintrust?
Braintrust (BTRST) currently ranks 117 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
