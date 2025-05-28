BitTorrentBTT
The live BitTorrent price today is $0.0000007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22.30M. The table above accurately updates our BTT price in real time. The price of BTT is up 0.40% since last hour, up 0.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $724.32M. BTT has a circulating supply of 986.06T coins and a max supply of 990.00T BTT.
What is BitTorrent?
BitTorrent Stats
What is the market cap of BitTorrent?
The current market cap of BitTorrent is $721.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of BitTorrent?
Currently, 30.48T of BTT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $22.30M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.89%.
What is the current price of BitTorrent?
The price of 1 BitTorrent currently costs $0.0000007.
How many BitTorrent are there?
The current circulating supply of BitTorrent is 986.06T. This is the total amount of BTT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of BitTorrent?
BitTorrent (BTT) currently ranks 131 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 721.35M
0.89 %
#131
$ 22.30M
990,000,000,000,000
