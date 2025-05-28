BitTorrent protocol was first launched by Bram Cohen and David Harrison in 2001. It was one of the first implementations of a peer-to-peer file-sharing system and arguably the most successful of all time with over 1 billion users. In 2019 they launched the BitTorrent Token (BTT) on the Tron blockchain as a TRC-10 token. The first application has been to incentivize faster download speeds and keep people sharing (or "seeding") files on the network. They intend to create a token-based economy that focuses on networking, bandwidth and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network.