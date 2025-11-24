BTU ProtocolBTU
The live BTU Protocol price today is $0.44 with a 24-hour trading volume of $56.21K. The table above accurately updates our BTU price in real time. The price of BTU is up 0.00% since last hour, up 1.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $43.74M. BTU has a circulating supply of 80.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M BTU.
BTU Protocol Stats
What is the market cap of BTU Protocol?
The current market cap of BTU Protocol is $34.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of BTU Protocol?
Currently, 128.50K of BTU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $56.21K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.18%.
What is the current price of BTU Protocol?
The price of 1 BTU Protocol currently costs $0.44.
How many BTU Protocol are there?
The current circulating supply of BTU Protocol is 80.00M. This is the total amount of BTU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of BTU Protocol?
BTU Protocol (BTU) currently ranks 720 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
