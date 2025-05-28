bty

$0.0278

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bityuan price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $344.12K. The table above accurately updates our BTY price in real time. The price of BTY is up 0.20% since last hour, down -0.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.88M. BTY has a circulating supply of 679.96M coins and a max supply of 679.96M BTY.

Bityuan Stats

What is the market cap of Bityuan?

The current market cap of Bityuan is $18.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bityuan?

Currently, 12.39M of BTY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $344.12K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.40%.

What is the current price of Bityuan?

The price of 1 Bityuan currently costs $0.03.

How many Bityuan are there?

The current circulating supply of Bityuan is 679.96M. This is the total amount of BTY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bityuan?

Bityuan (BTY) currently ranks 1237 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.88M

-0.40 %

Market Cap Rank

#1237

24H Volume

$ 344.12K

Circulating Supply

680,000,000

