$0.0268

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live alright buddy price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.46M. The table above accurately updates our BUDDY price in real time. The price of BUDDY is down -2.58% since last hour, down -1.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $26.76M. BUDDY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B BUDDY.

alright buddy Stats

What is the market cap of alright buddy?

The current market cap of alright buddy is $26.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of alright buddy?

Currently, 92.05M of BUDDY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.46M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.78%.

What is the current price of alright buddy?

The price of 1 alright buddy currently costs $0.03.

How many alright buddy are there?

The current circulating supply of alright buddy is 1.00B. This is the total amount of BUDDY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of alright buddy?

alright buddy (BUDDY) currently ranks 1043 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 26.98M

-1.78 %

Market Cap Rank

#1043

24H Volume

$ 2.46M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

