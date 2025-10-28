BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity FundBUIDL
The live BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our BUIDL price in real time. The price of BUIDL is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.85B. BUIDL has a circulating supply of 2.85B coins and a max supply of 2.85B BUIDL.
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund Stats
What is the market cap of BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund?
The current market cap of BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund is $2.85B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund?
Currently, of BUIDL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.
What is the current price of BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund?
The price of 1 BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund currently costs $1.00.
How many BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund are there?
The current circulating supply of BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund is 2.85B. This is the total amount of BUIDL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund?
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) currently ranks 51 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
