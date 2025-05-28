build

$0.642

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.54

24h high

$0.73

The live BuildAI price today is $0.64 with a 24-hour trading volume of $139.71K. The table above accurately updates our BUILD price in real time. The price of BUILD is down -10.38% since last hour, up 12.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.42M. BUILD has a circulating supply of 8.87M coins and a max supply of 10.00M BUILD.

BuildAI Stats

What is the market cap of BuildAI?

The current market cap of BuildAI is $6.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BuildAI?

Currently, 217.71K of BUILD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $139.71K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.02%.

What is the current price of BuildAI?

The price of 1 BuildAI currently costs $0.64.

How many BuildAI are there?

The current circulating supply of BuildAI is 8.87M. This is the total amount of BUILD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BuildAI?

BuildAI (BUILD) currently ranks 1720 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 6.26M

12.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1720

24H Volume

$ 139.71K

Circulating Supply

8,900,000

