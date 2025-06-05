bulla

BULLABULLA

Live BULLA price updates and the latest BULLA news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.136

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.14

24h high

$0.17

VS
USD
BTC

The live BULLA price today is $0.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.85M. The table above accurately updates our BULLA price in real time. The price of BULLA is down -1.07% since last hour, down -19.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $135.82M. BULLA has a circulating supply of 800.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BULLA.

BULLA Stats

What is the market cap of BULLA?

The current market cap of BULLA is $108.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BULLA?

Currently, 79.90M of BULLA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.85M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -19.61%.

What is the current price of BULLA?

The price of 1 BULLA currently costs $0.14.

How many BULLA are there?

The current circulating supply of BULLA is 800.00M. This is the total amount of BULLA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BULLA?

BULLA (BULLA) currently ranks 445 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 108.78M

-19.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#445

24H Volume

$ 10.85M

Circulating Supply

800,000,000

latest BULLA news