bundle

BUNDLE

Live price updates and the latest news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00996

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.80M. The table above accurately updates our BUNDLE price in real time. The price of BUNDLE is down -5.17% since last hour, down -5.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.96M. BUNDLE has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B BUNDLE.

庄 Stats

What is the market cap of 庄?

The current market cap of is $10.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of 庄?

Currently, 582.81M of BUNDLE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.80M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.17%.

What is the current price of 庄?

The price of 1 currently costs $0.01.

How many 庄 are there?

The current circulating supply of is 1.00B. This is the total amount of BUNDLE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of 庄?

(BUNDLE) currently ranks 1628 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.50M

-5.17 %

Market Cap Rank

#1628

24H Volume

$ 5.80M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest 庄 news