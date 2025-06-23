bunker

BunkerCoinBUNKER

Live BunkerCoin price updates and the latest BunkerCoin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00739

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0006

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live BunkerCoin price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.93M. The table above accurately updates our BUNKER price in real time. The price of BUNKER is up 9.79% since last hour, up 773.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.39M. BUNKER has a circulating supply of 999.96M coins and a max supply of 999.96M BUNKER.

BunkerCoin Stats

What is the market cap of BunkerCoin?

The current market cap of BunkerCoin is $8.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BunkerCoin?

Currently, 803.27M of BUNKER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.93M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 773.71%.

What is the current price of BunkerCoin?

The price of 1 BunkerCoin currently costs $0.007.

How many BunkerCoin are there?

The current circulating supply of BunkerCoin is 999.96M. This is the total amount of BUNKER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BunkerCoin?

BunkerCoin (BUNKER) currently ranks 1685 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.06M

773.71 %

Market Cap Rank

#1685

24H Volume

$ 5.93M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest BunkerCoin news