burger

BurgerCitiesBURGER

Live BurgerCities price updates and the latest BurgerCities news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.398

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.40

24h high

$0.41

VS
USD
BTC

The live BurgerCities price today is $0.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.59M. The table above accurately updates our BURGER price in real time. The price of BURGER is down -0.37% since last hour, down -1.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.79M. BURGER has a circulating supply of 33.26M coins and a max supply of 57.27M BURGER.

BurgerCities Stats

What is the market cap of BurgerCities?

The current market cap of BurgerCities is $13.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BurgerCities?

Currently, 4.01M of BURGER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.69%.

What is the current price of BurgerCities?

The price of 1 BurgerCities currently costs $0.40.

How many BurgerCities are there?

The current circulating supply of BurgerCities is 33.26M. This is the total amount of BURGER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BurgerCities?

BurgerCities (BURGER) currently ranks 1312 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.24M

-1.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#1312

24H Volume

$ 1.59M

Circulating Supply

33,000,000

latest BurgerCities news