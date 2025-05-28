burn

BurnedFiBURN

Live BurnedFi price updates and the latest BurnedFi news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.92

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.65

24h high

$1.97

VS
USD
BTC

The live BurnedFi price today is $1.92 with a 24-hour trading volume of $466.24K. The table above accurately updates our BURN price in real time. The price of BURN is down -0.59% since last hour, up 7.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.13M. BURN has a circulating supply of 13.09M coins and a max supply of 13.09M BURN.

BurnedFi Stats

What is the market cap of BurnedFi?

The current market cap of BurnedFi is $24.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BurnedFi?

Currently, 242.83K of BURN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $466.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.05%.

What is the current price of BurnedFi?

The price of 1 BurnedFi currently costs $1.92.

How many BurnedFi are there?

The current circulating supply of BurnedFi is 13.09M. This is the total amount of BURN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BurnedFi?

BurnedFi (BURN) currently ranks 1090 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 24.85M

7.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1090

24H Volume

$ 466.24K

Circulating Supply

13,000,000

latest BurnedFi news