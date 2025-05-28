burt

$0.00615

The live Burt price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $75.65K. The table above accurately updates our BURT price in real time. The price of BURT is up 3.20% since last hour, up 16.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.15M. BURT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B BURT.

What is the market cap of Burt?

The current market cap of Burt is $6.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Burt?

Currently, 12.30M of BURT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $75.65K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 16.09%.

What is the current price of Burt?

The price of 1 Burt currently costs $0.006.

How many Burt are there?

The current circulating supply of Burt is 1.00B. This is the total amount of BURT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Burt?

Burt (BURT) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 6.13M

16.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 75.65K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

