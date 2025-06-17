Binance USD (BUSD) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin that offers the advantages of transacting with blockchain-based assets while mitigating price risk. BUSD are issued as ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and are collateralized 1:1 by USD held in Paxos-owned US bank accounts. BUSD is also the one of three stablecoins approved by Wall Street regulators, alongside GUSD and PAX.