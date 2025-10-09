ButtcoinBUTTCOIN
Live Buttcoin price updates and the latest Buttcoin news.
price
$0.00773
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.008
The live Buttcoin price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.88M. The table above accurately updates our BUTTCOIN price in real time. The price of BUTTCOIN is up 3.66% since last hour, up 53.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.72M. BUTTCOIN has a circulating supply of 998.82M coins and a max supply of 998.82M BUTTCOIN.
Buttcoin Stats
What is the market cap of Buttcoin?
The current market cap of Buttcoin is $7.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Buttcoin?
Currently, 889.77M of BUTTCOIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.88M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 53.05%.
What is the current price of Buttcoin?
The price of 1 Buttcoin currently costs $0.008.
How many Buttcoin are there?
The current circulating supply of Buttcoin is 998.82M. This is the total amount of BUTTCOIN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Buttcoin?
Buttcoin (BUTTCOIN) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.96M
53.05 %
#1742
$ 6.88M
1,000,000,000
