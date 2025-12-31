buy

price

$0.01

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.02

The live Buying.com price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $502.09K. The table above accurately updates our BUY price in real time. The price of BUY is up 2.13% since last hour, up 117.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.87M. BUY has a circulating supply of 657.08M coins and a max supply of 986.80M BUY.

Buying.com Stats

What is the market cap of Buying.com?

The current market cap of Buying.com is $6.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Buying.com?

Currently, 50.19M of BUY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $502.09K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 117.56%.

What is the current price of Buying.com?

The price of 1 Buying.com currently costs $0.01.

How many Buying.com are there?

The current circulating supply of Buying.com is 657.08M. This is the total amount of BUY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Buying.com?

Buying.com (BUY) currently ranks 1512 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.54M

117.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#1512

24H Volume

$ 502.09K

Circulating Supply

660,000,000

