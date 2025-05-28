Hive AIBUZZ
Live Hive AI price updates and the latest Hive AI news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0083
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.008
24h high
$0.009
The live Hive AI price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.91M. The table above accurately updates our BUZZ price in real time. The price of BUZZ is down -2.39% since last hour, down -6.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.30M. BUZZ has a circulating supply of 999.86M coins and a max supply of 999.86M BUZZ.
Hive AI Stats
What is the market cap of Hive AI?
The current market cap of Hive AI is $8.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Hive AI?
Currently, 1.43B of BUZZ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.91M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.61%.
What is the current price of Hive AI?
The price of 1 Hive AI currently costs $0.008.
How many Hive AI are there?
The current circulating supply of Hive AI is 999.86M. This is the total amount of BUZZ that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Hive AI?
Hive AI (BUZZ) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.30M
-6.61 %
#1732
$ 11.91M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/