Live Hive AI price updates and the latest Hive AI news.

price

$0.0083

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live Hive AI price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.91M. The table above accurately updates our BUZZ price in real time. The price of BUZZ is down -2.39% since last hour, down -6.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.30M. BUZZ has a circulating supply of 999.86M coins and a max supply of 999.86M BUZZ.

Hive AI Stats

What is the market cap of Hive AI?

The current market cap of Hive AI is $8.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hive AI?

Currently, 1.43B of BUZZ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.91M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.61%.

What is the current price of Hive AI?

The price of 1 Hive AI currently costs $0.008.

How many Hive AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Hive AI is 999.86M. This is the total amount of BUZZ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hive AI?

Hive AI (BUZZ) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.30M

-6.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 11.91M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Hive AI news