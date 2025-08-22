Block VaultBVT
Live Block Vault price updates and the latest Block Vault news.
price
$6.13
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.63
24h high
$6.25
The live Block Vault price today is $6.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $346.54K. The table above accurately updates our BVT price in real time. The price of BVT is up 54.88% since last hour, up 269.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $45.98M. BVT has a circulating supply of 2.48M coins and a max supply of 7.50M BVT.
Block Vault Stats
What is the market cap of Block Vault?
The current market cap of Block Vault is $15.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Block Vault?
Currently, 56.53K of BVT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $346.54K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 269.00%.
What is the current price of Block Vault?
The price of 1 Block Vault currently costs $6.13.
How many Block Vault are there?
The current circulating supply of Block Vault is 2.48M. This is the total amount of BVT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Block Vault?
Block Vault (BVT) currently ranks 1513 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 15.22M
269.00 %
#1513
$ 346.54K
2,500,000
