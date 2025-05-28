Battle WorldBWO
Live Battle World price updates and the latest Battle World news.
price
$0.00808
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.009
The live Battle World price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $272.76K. The table above accurately updates our BWO price in real time. The price of BWO is up 12.09% since last hour, up 13.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.08M. BWO has a circulating supply of 690.14M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BWO.
Battle World Stats
What is the market cap of Battle World?
The current market cap of Battle World is $6.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Battle World?
Currently, 33.77M of BWO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $272.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13.26%.
What is the current price of Battle World?
The price of 1 Battle World currently costs $0.008.
How many Battle World are there?
The current circulating supply of Battle World is 690.14M. This is the total amount of BWO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Battle World?
Battle World (BWO) currently ranks 1718 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.14M
13.26 %
#1718
$ 272.76K
690,000,000
