$0.0727

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.09

The live BoxBet price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $162.12K. The table above accurately updates our BXBT price in real time. The price of BXBT is down -17.31% since last hour, up 9.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.94M. BXBT has a circulating supply of 85.46M coins and a max supply of 95.46M BXBT.

BoxBet Stats

What is the market cap of BoxBet?

The current market cap of BoxBet is $6.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BoxBet?

Currently, 2.23M of BXBT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $162.12K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.09%.

What is the current price of BoxBet?

The price of 1 BoxBet currently costs $0.07.

How many BoxBet are there?

The current circulating supply of BoxBet is 85.46M. This is the total amount of BXBT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BoxBet?

BoxBet (BXBT) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.74M

9.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 162.12K

Circulating Supply

85,000,000

