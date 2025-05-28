bxn

$0.00152

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.002

The live BXN price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.09M. The table above accurately updates our BXN price in real time. The price of BXN is up 0.06% since last hour, down -0.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $76.14M. BXN has a circulating supply of 15.53B coins and a max supply of 50.00B BXN.

BXN Stats

What is the market cap of BXN?

The current market cap of BXN is $23.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BXN?

Currently, 717.64M of BXN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.09M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.36%.

What is the current price of BXN?

The price of 1 BXN currently costs $0.002.

How many BXN are there?

The current circulating supply of BXN is 15.53B. This is the total amount of BXN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BXN?

BXN (BXN) currently ranks 1115 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.65M

-0.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1115

24H Volume

$ 1.09M

Circulating Supply

16,000,000,000

