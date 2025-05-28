byb

$0.001

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0009

24h high

$0.001

The live BiorBank price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $72.73K. The table above accurately updates our BYB price in real time. The price of BYB is up 3.66% since last hour, down -15.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.00M. BYB has a circulating supply of 9.71B coins and a max supply of 1.00B BYB.

What is the market cap of BiorBank?

The current market cap of BiorBank is $9.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BiorBank?

Currently, 72.41M of BYB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $72.73K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -15.30%.

What is the current price of BiorBank?

The price of 1 BiorBank currently costs $0.001.

How many BiorBank are there?

The current circulating supply of BiorBank is 9.71B. This is the total amount of BYB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BiorBank?

BiorBank (BYB) currently ranks 1498 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 9.75M

-15.30 %

Market Cap Rank

#1498

24H Volume

$ 72.73K

Circulating Supply

9,700,000,000

