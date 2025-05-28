bzz

The live Swarm price today is $0.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $346.75K. The table above accurately updates our BZZ price in real time. The price of BZZ is up 0.61% since last hour, down -2.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.83M. BZZ has a circulating supply of 63.15M coins and a max supply of 63.15M BZZ.

Swarm Stats

What is the market cap of Swarm?

The current market cap of Swarm is $12.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Swarm?

Currently, 1.71M of BZZ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $346.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.09%.

What is the current price of Swarm?

The price of 1 Swarm currently costs $0.20.

How many Swarm are there?

The current circulating supply of Swarm is 63.15M. This is the total amount of BZZ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Swarm?

Swarm (BZZ) currently ranks 1451 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.83M

-2.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#1451

24H Volume

$ 346.75K

Circulating Supply

63,000,000

