$0.0789

The live Chainbase price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.36M. The table above accurately updates our C price in real time. The price of C is down -65.30% since last hour, down -65.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $78.95M. C has a circulating supply of 160.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B C.

Chainbase Stats

What is the market cap of Chainbase?

The current market cap of Chainbase is $12.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Chainbase?

Currently, 17.24M of C were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -65.30%.

What is the current price of Chainbase?

The price of 1 Chainbase currently costs $0.08.

How many Chainbase are there?

The current circulating supply of Chainbase is 160.00M. This is the total amount of C that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Chainbase?

Chainbase (C) currently ranks 1475 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.63M

-65.30 %

Market Cap Rank

#1475

24H Volume

$ 1.36M

Circulating Supply

160,000,000

