$0.0626

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live Coin98 price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.74M. The table above accurately updates our C98 price in real time. The price of C98 is up 0.95% since last hour, up 3.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $62.60M. C98 has a circulating supply of 966.94M coins and a max supply of 1.00B C98.

Coin98 Stats

What is the market cap of Coin98?

The current market cap of Coin98 is $60.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Coin98?

Currently, 267.42M of C98 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $16.74M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.92%.

What is the current price of Coin98?

The price of 1 Coin98 currently costs $0.06.

How many Coin98 are there?

The current circulating supply of Coin98 is 966.94M. This is the total amount of C98 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Coin98?

Coin98 (C98) currently ranks 662 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 60.58M

3.92 %

Market Cap Rank

#662

24H Volume

$ 16.74M

Circulating Supply

970,000,000

