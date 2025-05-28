ca

$0.535

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.53

24h high

$0.54

VS
USD
BTC

The live Coupon Assets price today is $0.54 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.41M. The table above accurately updates our CA price in real time. The price of CA is up 0.15% since last hour, up 0.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $144.51M. CA has a circulating supply of 18.39M coins and a max supply of 270.00M CA.

Coupon Assets Stats

What is the market cap of Coupon Assets?

The current market cap of Coupon Assets is $9.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Coupon Assets?

Currently, 6.37M of CA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.41M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.43%.

What is the current price of Coupon Assets?

The price of 1 Coupon Assets currently costs $0.54.

How many Coupon Assets are there?

The current circulating supply of Coupon Assets is 18.39M. This is the total amount of CA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Coupon Assets?

Coupon Assets (CA) currently ranks 1618 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.84M

0.43 %

Market Cap Rank

#1618

24H Volume

$ 3.41M

Circulating Supply

18,000,000

