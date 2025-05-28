Maya ProtocolCACAO
Live Maya Protocol price updates and the latest Maya Protocol news.
price
sponsored by
$0.231
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.23
24h high
$0.23
The live Maya Protocol price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.05M. The table above accurately updates our CACAO price in real time. The price of CACAO is down -0.06% since last hour, down -0.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.05M. CACAO has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M CACAO.
Maya Protocol Stats
What is the market cap of Maya Protocol?
The current market cap of Maya Protocol is $23.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Maya Protocol?
Currently, 4.57M of CACAO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.59%.
What is the current price of Maya Protocol?
The price of 1 Maya Protocol currently costs $0.23.
How many Maya Protocol are there?
The current circulating supply of Maya Protocol is 100.00M. This is the total amount of CACAO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Maya Protocol?
Maya Protocol (CACAO) currently ranks 1132 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 23.05M
-0.59 %
#1132
$ 1.05M
100,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/