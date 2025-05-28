cacao

$0.231

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.23

24h high

$0.23

VS
USD
BTC

The live Maya Protocol price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.05M. The table above accurately updates our CACAO price in real time. The price of CACAO is down -0.06% since last hour, down -0.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.05M. CACAO has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M CACAO.

Maya Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Maya Protocol?

The current market cap of Maya Protocol is $23.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Maya Protocol?

Currently, 4.57M of CACAO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.59%.

What is the current price of Maya Protocol?

The price of 1 Maya Protocol currently costs $0.23.

How many Maya Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Maya Protocol is 100.00M. This is the total amount of CACAO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Maya Protocol?

Maya Protocol (CACAO) currently ranks 1132 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.05M

-0.59 %

Market Cap Rank

#1132

24H Volume

$ 1.05M

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

