$0.705

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.70

24h high

$0.71

The live CAD Coin price today is $0.70 with a 24-hour trading volume of $109.32K. The table above accurately updates our CADC price in real time. The price of CADC is up 0.11% since last hour, up 0.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $706.05K. CADC has a circulating supply of 9.65M coins and a max supply of 1.00M CADC.

CAD Coin Stats

What is the market cap of CAD Coin?

The current market cap of CAD Coin is $6.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CAD Coin?

Currently, 155.14K of CADC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $109.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.34%.

What is the current price of CAD Coin?

The price of 1 CAD Coin currently costs $0.70.

How many CAD Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of CAD Coin is 9.65M. This is the total amount of CADC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CAD Coin?

CAD Coin (CADC) currently ranks 1625 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.80M

0.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1625

24H Volume

$ 109.32K

Circulating Supply

9,600,000

