The live Childrens Aid Foundation price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.90M. The table above accurately updates our CAF price in real time. The price of CAF is down -6.18% since last hour, down -28.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.90M. CAF has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 2.00B CAF.

Childrens Aid Foundation Stats

What is the market cap of Childrens Aid Foundation?

The current market cap of Childrens Aid Foundation is $5.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Childrens Aid Foundation?

Currently, 348.39M of CAF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.90M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -28.03%.

What is the current price of Childrens Aid Foundation?

The price of 1 Childrens Aid Foundation currently costs $0.005.

How many Childrens Aid Foundation are there?

The current circulating supply of Childrens Aid Foundation is 1.00B. This is the total amount of CAF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Childrens Aid Foundation?

Childrens Aid Foundation (CAF) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

