The live Camino Network price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $202.77K. The table above accurately updates our CAM price in real time. The price of CAM is down -0.33% since last hour, up 1.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $68.01M. CAM has a circulating supply of 329.53M coins and a max supply of 917.50M CAM.

Camino Network Stats

What is the market cap of Camino Network?

The current market cap of Camino Network is $24.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Camino Network?

Currently, 2.74M of CAM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $202.77K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.36%.

What is the current price of Camino Network?

The price of 1 Camino Network currently costs $0.07.

How many Camino Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Camino Network is 329.53M. This is the total amount of CAM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Camino Network?

Camino Network (CAM) currently ranks 1103 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 24.43M

1.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1103

24H Volume

$ 202.77K

Circulating Supply

330,000,000

