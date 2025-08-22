$0.0521 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.05 24h high $0.06

The live Camp Network price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.65M. The table above accurately updates our CAMP price in real time. The price of CAMP is down -9.98% since last hour, down -9.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 521.03M. CAMP has a circulating supply of 2.10B coins and a max supply of 10.00B CAMP .