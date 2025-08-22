Camp NetworkCAMP
Live Camp Network price updates and the latest Camp Network news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0521
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.05
24h high
$0.06
The live Camp Network price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.65M. The table above accurately updates our CAMP price in real time. The price of CAMP is down -9.98% since last hour, down -9.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $521.03M. CAMP has a circulating supply of 2.10B coins and a max supply of 10.00B CAMP.
Camp Network Stats
What is the market cap of Camp Network?
The current market cap of Camp Network is $110.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Camp Network?
Currently, 166.10M of CAMP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.65M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.98%.
What is the current price of Camp Network?
The price of 1 Camp Network currently costs $0.05.
How many Camp Network are there?
The current circulating supply of Camp Network is 2.10B. This is the total amount of CAMP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Camp Network?
Camp Network (CAMP) currently ranks 501 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 110.38M
-9.98 %
#501
$ 8.65M
2,100,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Union’s technical design brings measured improvements to crosschain interoperability. By combining a consensus-verified hub with novel constructs like state lenses and ZK proofs for client updates, Union achieves an interoperability protocol that is highly performant, trust-minimized, and scalable.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Credit sits at the core of DeFi’s capital stack, with money markets approaching $50B in outstanding loans. This report describes the competitive dynamics of the lending landscape, analyzing the top eight money markets (Aave, Morpho, SparkLend, Kamino, Fluid, Euler, Maple, Compound) by several metrics, including deposit composition, outstanding loans, stablecoin borrowing rates, chain dominance, net interest margin, and overall revenue.