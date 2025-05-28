Candle TVCANDLE
Live Candle TV price updates and the latest Candle TV news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00147
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.001
24h high
$0.001
The live Candle TV price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.60M. The table above accurately updates our CANDLE price in real time. The price of CANDLE is down -0.41% since last hour, down -1.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.74M. CANDLE has a circulating supply of 6.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B CANDLE.
Candle TV Stats
What is the market cap of Candle TV?
The current market cap of Candle TV is $8.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Candle TV?
Currently, 1.76B of CANDLE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.60M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.51%.
What is the current price of Candle TV?
The price of 1 Candle TV currently costs $0.001.
How many Candle TV are there?
The current circulating supply of Candle TV is 6.00B. This is the total amount of CANDLE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Candle TV?
Candle TV (CANDLE) currently ranks 1684 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.84M
-1.51 %
#1684
$ 2.60M
6,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/