candle

Candle TVCANDLE

Live Candle TV price updates and the latest Candle TV news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00147

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.001

VS
USD
BTC

The live Candle TV price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.60M. The table above accurately updates our CANDLE price in real time. The price of CANDLE is down -0.41% since last hour, down -1.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.74M. CANDLE has a circulating supply of 6.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B CANDLE.

Candle TV Stats

What is the market cap of Candle TV?

The current market cap of Candle TV is $8.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Candle TV?

Currently, 1.76B of CANDLE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.60M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.51%.

What is the current price of Candle TV?

The price of 1 Candle TV currently costs $0.001.

How many Candle TV are there?

The current circulating supply of Candle TV is 6.00B. This is the total amount of CANDLE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Candle TV?

Candle TV (CANDLE) currently ranks 1684 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.84M

-1.51 %

Market Cap Rank

#1684

24H Volume

$ 2.60M

Circulating Supply

6,000,000,000

latest Candle TV news