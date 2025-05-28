CANTOCANTO
The live CANTO price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.09M. The table above accurately updates our CANTO price in real time. The price of CANTO is up 6.71% since last hour, up 131.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.94M. CANTO has a circulating supply of 608.47M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CANTO.
CANTO Stats
What is the market cap of CANTO?
The current market cap of CANTO is $10.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of CANTO?
Currently, 171.97M of CANTO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.09M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 131.62%.
What is the current price of CANTO?
The price of 1 CANTO currently costs $0.02.
How many CANTO are there?
The current circulating supply of CANTO is 608.47M. This is the total amount of CANTO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of CANTO?
CANTO (CANTO) currently ranks 1539 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
