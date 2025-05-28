cap

The live Cap price today is $15.78 with a 24-hour trading volume of $315.49K. The table above accurately updates our CAP price in real time. The price of CAP is down -56.35% since last hour, down -58.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.58M. CAP has a circulating supply of 100.00K coins and a max supply of 100.00K CAP.

Cap Stats

What is the market cap of Cap?

The current market cap of Cap is $3.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cap?

Currently, 19.99K of CAP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $315.49K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -58.97%.

What is the current price of Cap?

The price of 1 Cap currently costs $15.78.

How many Cap are there?

The current circulating supply of Cap is 100.00K. This is the total amount of CAP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cap?

Cap (CAP) currently ranks 1727 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.65M

-58.97 %

Market Cap Rank

#1727

24H Volume

$ 315.49K

Circulating Supply

100,000

