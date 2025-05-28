CaptainBNBCAPTAINBNB
Live CaptainBNB price updates and the latest CaptainBNB news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00855
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.009
The live CaptainBNB price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.34M. The table above accurately updates our CAPTAINBNB price in real time. The price of CAPTAINBNB is up 1.27% since last hour, up 15.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.55M. CAPTAINBNB has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B CAPTAINBNB.
CaptainBNB Stats
What is the market cap of CaptainBNB?
The current market cap of CaptainBNB is $8.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of CaptainBNB?
Currently, 156.11M of CAPTAINBNB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.34M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 15.36%.
What is the current price of CaptainBNB?
The price of 1 CaptainBNB currently costs $0.009.
How many CaptainBNB are there?
The current circulating supply of CaptainBNB is 1.00B. This is the total amount of CAPTAINBNB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of CaptainBNB?
CaptainBNB (CAPTAINBNB) currently ranks 1688 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.54M
15.36 %
#1688
$ 1.34M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/