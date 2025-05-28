captainbnb

CaptainBNBCAPTAINBNB

Live CaptainBNB price updates and the latest CaptainBNB news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00855

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live CaptainBNB price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.34M. The table above accurately updates our CAPTAINBNB price in real time. The price of CAPTAINBNB is up 1.27% since last hour, up 15.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.55M. CAPTAINBNB has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B CAPTAINBNB.

CaptainBNB Stats

What is the market cap of CaptainBNB?

The current market cap of CaptainBNB is $8.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CaptainBNB?

Currently, 156.11M of CAPTAINBNB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.34M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 15.36%.

What is the current price of CaptainBNB?

The price of 1 CaptainBNB currently costs $0.009.

How many CaptainBNB are there?

The current circulating supply of CaptainBNB is 1.00B. This is the total amount of CAPTAINBNB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CaptainBNB?

CaptainBNB (CAPTAINBNB) currently ranks 1688 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.54M

15.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1688

24H Volume

$ 1.34M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest CaptainBNB news