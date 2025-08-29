cards

CardstarterCARDS

Live Cardstarter price updates and the latest Cardstarter news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.421

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.29

24h high

$0.45

VS
USD
BTC

The live Cardstarter price today is $0.42 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.46K. The table above accurately updates our CARDS price in real time. The price of CARDS is down -0.64% since last hour, down -4.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.21M. CARDS has a circulating supply of 7.70M coins and a max supply of 10.00M CARDS.

Cardstarter Stats

What is the market cap of Cardstarter?

The current market cap of Cardstarter is $3.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cardstarter?

Currently, 22.46K of CARDS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.46K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.19%.

What is the current price of Cardstarter?

The price of 1 Cardstarter currently costs $0.42.

How many Cardstarter are there?

The current circulating supply of Cardstarter is 7.70M. This is the total amount of CARDS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cardstarter?

Cardstarter (CARDS) currently ranks 1700 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.24M

-4.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#1700

24H Volume

$ 9.46K

Circulating Supply

7,700,000

latest Cardstarter news