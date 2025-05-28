CashaaCAS
The live Cashaa price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $385.87K. The table above accurately updates our CAS price in real time. The price of CAS is up 32.05% since last hour, up 40.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.68M. CAS has a circulating supply of 725.89M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CAS.
What is Cashaa?
Cashaa Stats
What is the market cap of Cashaa?
The current market cap of Cashaa is $6.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Cashaa?
Currently, 50.25M of CAS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $385.87K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 40.72%.
What is the current price of Cashaa?
The price of 1 Cashaa currently costs $0.008.
How many Cashaa are there?
The current circulating supply of Cashaa is 725.89M. This is the total amount of CAS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Cashaa?
Cashaa (CAS) currently ranks 1700 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
