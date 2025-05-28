Cashaa consists of a series of blockchain-based banking services that offer discounts and access to more advanced platform functions to Cashaa Coin (CAS) holders. Cashaa intends to create a single-sign-on process for retail customers and crypto-related businesses that traditional financial, with the greater goal of helping bank the unbanked. Cashaa clients can use CAS to pay for services at a discount, to stake it for free platform access, and to claim future CAS token rewards.