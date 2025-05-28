catana

The live Catana price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.75M. The table above accurately updates our CATANA price in real time. The price of CATANA is down -2.78% since last hour, up 23.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.10M. CATANA has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M CATANA.

Catana Stats

What is the market cap of Catana?

The current market cap of Catana is $10.20M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Catana?

Currently, 173.03M of CATANA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.75M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 23.50%.

What is the current price of Catana?

The price of 1 Catana currently costs $0.01.

How many Catana are there?

The current circulating supply of Catana is 999.98M. This is the total amount of CATANA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Catana?

Catana (CATANA) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.20M

23.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 1.75M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

