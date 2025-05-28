CatgirlCATGIRL
Live Catgirl price updates and the latest Catgirl news.
price
$0.000000000162
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0000000002
24h high
$0.0000000004
The live Catgirl price today is $0.0000000002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $180.12K. The table above accurately updates our CATGIRL price in real time. The price of CATGIRL is down -57.55% since last hour, down -58.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.94M. CATGIRL has a circulating supply of 35,672.68T coins and a max supply of 36,784.08T CATGIRL.
Catgirl Stats
What is the market cap of Catgirl?
The current market cap of Catgirl is $5.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Catgirl?
Currently, 1114.71T of CATGIRL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $180.12K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -58.65%.
What is the current price of Catgirl?
The price of 1 Catgirl currently costs $0.0000000002.
How many Catgirl are there?
The current circulating supply of Catgirl is 35,672.68T. This is the total amount of CATGIRL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Catgirl?
Catgirl (CATGIRL) currently ranks 1593 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.76M
-58.65 %
#1593
$ 180.12K
36,000,000,000,000,000
