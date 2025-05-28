cati

CatizenCATI

Live Catizen price updates and the latest Catizen news.

price

$0.118

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.11

24h high

$0.13

The live Catizen price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $42.36M. The table above accurately updates our CATI price in real time. The price of CATI is down -1.78% since last hour, up 4.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $117.72M. CATI has a circulating supply of 206.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CATI.

Catizen Stats

What is the market cap of Catizen?

The current market cap of Catizen is $24.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Catizen?

Currently, 359.84M of CATI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $42.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.34%.

What is the current price of Catizen?

The price of 1 Catizen currently costs $0.12.

How many Catizen are there?

The current circulating supply of Catizen is 206.00M. This is the total amount of CATI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Catizen?

Catizen (CATI) currently ranks 1106 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 24.25M

4.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1106

24H Volume

$ 42.36M

Circulating Supply

210,000,000

