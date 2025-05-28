A Hunters DreamCAW
price
$0.0000000488
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00000005
24h high
$0.00000005
The live A Hunters Dream price today is $0.00000005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.31M. The table above accurately updates our CAW price in real time. The price of CAW is up 0.47% since last hour, up 0.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.56M. CAW has a circulating supply of 636.67T coins and a max supply of 666.67T CAW.
A Hunters Dream Stats
What is the market cap of A Hunters Dream?
The current market cap of A Hunters Dream is $31.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of A Hunters Dream?
Currently, 47.37T of CAW were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.31M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.04%.
What is the current price of A Hunters Dream?
The price of 1 A Hunters Dream currently costs $0.00000005.
How many A Hunters Dream are there?
The current circulating supply of A Hunters Dream is 636.67T. This is the total amount of CAW that is available.
What is the relative popularity of A Hunters Dream?
A Hunters Dream (CAW) currently ranks 961 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 31.09M
0.04 %
#961
$ 2.31M
640,000,000,000,000
