$0.00296

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.003

The live cBAT price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $674.79K. The table above accurately updates our CBAT price in real time. The price of CBAT is down -0.38% since last hour, down -1.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.85M. CBAT has a circulating supply of 6.36B coins and a max supply of 6.36B CBAT.

cBAT Stats

What is the market cap of cBAT?

The current market cap of cBAT is $18.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of cBAT?

Currently, 227.71M of CBAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $674.79K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.21%.

What is the current price of cBAT?

The price of 1 cBAT currently costs $0.003.

How many cBAT are there?

The current circulating supply of cBAT is 6.36B. This is the total amount of CBAT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of cBAT?

cBAT (CBAT) currently ranks 1236 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.85M

-1.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#1236

24H Volume

$ 674.79K

Circulating Supply

6,400,000,000

