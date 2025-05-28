cbbtc

$108,639

$0

(0%)

24h low

$106,751.00

24h high

$109,094.00

The live Coinbase Wrapped BTC price today is $108,639.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $307.60M. The table above accurately updates our CBBTC price in real time. The price of CBBTC is up 0.54% since last hour, down -0.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.65B. CBBTC has a circulating supply of 42.79K coins and a max supply of 42.79K CBBTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Stats

What is the market cap of Coinbase Wrapped BTC?

The current market cap of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is $4.65B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Coinbase Wrapped BTC?

Currently, 2.83K of CBBTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $307.60M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.33%.

What is the current price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC?

The price of 1 Coinbase Wrapped BTC currently costs $108,639.00.

How many Coinbase Wrapped BTC are there?

The current circulating supply of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 42.79K. This is the total amount of CBBTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Coinbase Wrapped BTC?

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) currently ranks 35 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.65B

-0.33 %

Market Cap Rank

#35

24H Volume

$ 307.60M

Circulating Supply

43,000

