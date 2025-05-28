Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETHCBETH
Live Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH price updates and the latest Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH news.
price
$2,995.04
$0
(0%)
24h low
$2,882.53
24h high
$3,049.76
The live Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH price today is $2,995.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.40M. The table above accurately updates our CBETH price in real time. The price of CBETH is down -0.03% since last hour, up 3.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.12B. CBETH has a circulating supply of 126.10K coins and a max supply of 373.33K CBETH.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Stats
What is the market cap of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH?
The current market cap of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is $377.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH?
Currently, 2.47K of CBETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.40M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.16%.
What is the current price of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH?
The price of 1 Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH currently costs $2,995.04.
How many Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH are there?
The current circulating supply of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is 126.10K. This is the total amount of CBETH that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH?
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) currently ranks 209 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 377.37M
3.16 %
#209
$ 7.40M
130,000
